Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes young power-hitter Mohammad Haris is a great selection option for T20Is.

He noted that this is especially the case should first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan sustain an injury or the selectors decide to rest him.

Haris has already given everyone a taste of what kind of firepower he possesses as he put on a big-hitting clinic during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old smashed 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Knowing that he can give the men in green some handy runs in quick time, Afridi feels that Haris should always be in the selection conversation for T20Is.

“He’s a very good option in T20Is if Rizwan is not available,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

He will now play for Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

