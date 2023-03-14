Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz said no one was happy when Ramiz Raja was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

He noted that when he spoke to someone in the board, they expressed their delight when it was announced that Ramiz would be removed from the role.

The former Pakistan captain was replaced by Najam Sethi after Shehbaz Sharif became Prime Minister.

Wahab noted that it says a lot about Ramiz if even those working under him weren’t happy with the way he was running things.

“If people working under you aren’t happy, then that says a lot,” the 37-year-old told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Following a strong campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Wahab is now representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the BPL, he took 13 wickets in seven matches for the Khulna Tigers, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

As for the PSL, he has claimed nine wickets in nine matches at an average of 35.77 and an economy rate of 9.20.

The Zalmi qualified for the playoffs and will take on Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

