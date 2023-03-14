Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has always been a fighter as he possesses a never give up attitude and mindset.

Zaman has been in and out of the Pakistan team, but has continued to put up strong performances in domestic cricket.

This has been the case in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Lahore Qalandars.

In the 10 matches he has played, he has amassed 378 runs, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 37.80 and a strike-rate of 171.04.

“Fakhar Zaman is a fighter,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by A Sports.

The Qalandars qualified for the PSL playoffs and will face the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

