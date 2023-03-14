Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former spinner Danish Kaneria said Babar Azam gets a “big zero” from him as he has been a complete flop as Pakistan captain.

This comes after the national team endured a horrendous home season, where they faced England and New Zealand.

Under Azam’s leadership, Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England. They then drew both their Tests against New Zealand before losing the three-match ODI series 2-1.

With the men in green suffering a spate of disappointing defeats, Kaneria feels it is time to reconsider whether the 28-year-old is the right man to captain Pakistan.

“Babar Azam is a big zero as captain,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is now leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 416 runs in nine matches, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 146.47.

The Zalmi managed to make it to the playoffs and will face Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be happy to coach Pakistan, Yasir Arafat reveals what it will take to land Andy Flower

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 553 ( 12.64 % ) Karachi Kings 376 ( 8.59 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1414 ( 32.32 % ) Multan Sultans 708 ( 16.18 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 983 ( 22.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 341 ( 7.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...