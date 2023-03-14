Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said Andy Flower would be happy to coach the national team if the “right terms” were to be offered.

Flower knows the Pakistan domestic circuit well as he is the head coach of the Multan Sultans, who are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arafat’s comments come after there has been speculation that current Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will leave his role soon.

Mickey Arthur’s name has come up as a potential replacement as he previously coached the men in green from 2016 to 2019. However, it has been reported that the current Head of Cricket at Derbyshire may succeed Mushtaq, but in an online capacity, meaning he would only join the Pakistan team in person from time to time and conduct all other coaching virtually.

It remains to be seen what decision the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) makes, but Arafat reiterated that an attractive package has to be offered if the board wants to secure the services of a foreign coach, be it Flower or Arthur.

“Offer the right terms and the likes of Andy Flower will be happy to work for Pakistan,” the 41-year-old told respected journalist Saj Sadiq.

While Flower’s name continues to be floated around, it should be noted he has made it clear that he is not interested in the Pakistan head coach role as he is happy being in charge of franchise teams in different T20 leagues.

“I am currently enjoying the duties of franchise cricket, PCB is aware of this and therefore avoided the offer,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Under his guidance, the Sultans have made it to the playoffs in PSL 8, where they will face the Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Izharulhaq Naveed (partial replacement for David Miller), Mohammad Ilyas (replacement for Shahnawaz Dahani), Carlos Brathwaite (replaced Wayne Parnell)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t make him the villain, Nasser Hussain wishes people cut Pakistan player some slack

Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! No! Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! 25 ( 41.67 % ) No! 35 ( 58.33 % )

Like this: Like Loading...