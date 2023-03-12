Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hailed pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr’s top-notch bowling.

Wasim Jnr is one of the young up-and-coming quicks Pakistan have produced in the last couple of years and has shown a lot of potential so far.

In the two Tests he has played, he has taken two wickets at an average of 115.50.

The 21-year-old has also claimed 18 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 25.94 and 34 wickets in 26 T20Is at an average of 19.97.

“Wasim Junior bowled a really good spell,” Azam, who was recalling his performance in the two-Test series against New Zealand, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Wasim Jnr is now playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has claimed six wickets in four matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 11.43.

As for Azam, he has made 416 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 146.47.

The two players will go head to head on Sunday when the Zalmi take on Islamabad United in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

