Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has lauded head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf for doing a good job.

He noted that the duo have done their best to help make the players better and improve the team’s performance across all three formats.

Many people have criticised the men in green for their inconsistent performances and while Inzamam acknowledged that this may be true, he pointed out that it doesn’t mean credit can’t be given to those who deserve it.

“There are ups and downs in the performance of the team, but Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf have done a good job,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s recent home season, they were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their Test series.

They then played two Tests against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw, while the Black Caps won the three-match ODI series that followed 2-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Top-notch bowling, Babar Azam hails 140 kph Pakistan youngster with plenty of promise

Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! No! Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! 9 ( 30 % ) No! 21 ( 70 % )

Like this: Like Loading...