Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi wants a benchmark to be set for domestic batsmen looking to get into Pakistan’s T20I team.
He noted that anyone hoping to play the shortest format should have a strike-rate of over 135.
This comes after the men in green have been criticised for their slow batting and inability to post big scores on a regular basis.
In order to solve the problem, Afridi wants this criteria to be implemented so that Pakistan have plenty of big-hitters in their batting line-up.
“No batter in T20 will be selected for Pakistan who will not have a strike-rate of more than 135 in domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
