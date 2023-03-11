Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has expressed his admiration for Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, saying he bowls with lots of energy and hits those good areas.

Naseem has enjoyed a lot of success over the past couple of months and was one of Pakistan’s top bowlers during their recent home season.

In their three-Test series against England, the 20-year-old took five wickets in the one match he played.

He followed that up with four wickets in the one Test he featured in against New Zealand.

As for the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, Naseem claimed eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

“He bowled with good energy, hit good areas,” Conway was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is now representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has picked up seven wickets in nine games at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans on Saturday.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

