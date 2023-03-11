Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said the door is open for left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to make his international comeback.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 as he was allegedly being “mentally tortured” by the board and believed that the team management was deliberately not selecting him.

But, with Sethi back at the helm, Amir has hinted that he could come out of retirement and play for Pakistan again.

Should the 30-year-old be interested in going down this route, the current PCB chairman made it clear that he won’t stop him.

“I will not stop Mohammad Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for Pakistan again,” Sethi told Arab News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“A player who has admitted his guilt, helped the ICC to stop match-fixing and corruption, and then paid a five-year penalty for being outside of cricket deserves to come back.”

Amir is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Next up for the Kings will be a clash against the Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince), Akif Javed (replaced Mir Hamza)

Which team will win PSL 8?

