Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has applauded Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel, saying they have been batting well as of late.

The trio are all making a case for themselves in Test cricket as they performed well in Pakistan’s recent home season, where the national team took on England and New Zealand.

Sarfaraz only featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand, but returned to Test cricket in style as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Imam, who opens the batting, amassed 229 runs in two Tests against England, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57.25.

He then made 215 runs against New Zealand, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 53.75.

As for Shakeel, who has been slotted into the middle order to add some stability, he accumulated 346 runs in three Tests against England, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 57.66.

He followed that up with 234 runs in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 117.

“Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel batted well,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz is now captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 162 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

As for Amir, he is representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 8 and has claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

