Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former spinner Danish Kaneria believes Babar Azam has not been good enough as captain and simply isn’t capable of leading the national team, especially in Test cricket.

Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer and leads the team in all three formats of the game.

However, the men in green have suffered a string of dismal results lately, especially during their recent home season, where they struggled against England and New Zealand.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while their two-Test series against New Zealand ended as a 0-0 draw.

As for the three-match ODI series that followed, Pakistan succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Pointing to these poor results, Kaneria wants a change of leadership as he reiterated Azam is not qualified to captain the team.

“He doesn’t deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is currently in charge of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has amassed 178 runs in six matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 128.05.

The Zalmi, who have won three out of their six games, will now face the Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

