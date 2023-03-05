Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said “everyone, including PSL franchises” were not happy during Ramiz Raja’s reign as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Aaqib was less than impressed with the way Ramiz handled all the affairs related to Pakistan cricket and feels that all the stakeholders were happy to see him go.

Najam Sethi replaced the former Pakistan captain as PCB chairman after current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came into power.

“Almost everyone, including PSL franchises, was sad during Ramiz Raja’s chairmanship in [the] PCB,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Aaqib’s attention is now on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is hoping to ensure the Qalandars retain their title after winning the tournament for the first time in PSL 7.

The Qalandars are at the top of the points table right now as they have won six out of the seven games they have played.

Next up for them will be a clash against the Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

