Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said Pakistan are lacking quality fast bowlers across all three formats of the game.

While there are some seamers who have cemented their place in the side, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, there are a couple of spots open that haven’t been filled yet.

While a number of other quicks have been given the chance, including Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Hasan Ali, Afridi feels as if the men in green must continue developing and searching for top-class speedsters.

“We are short of fast bowlers, keeping in mind all three game formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Many of Pakistan’s top bowlers, along with the up-and-coming prospects, are now in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 8 will be played until March 19 and is being held in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

