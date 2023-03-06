Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said captain Babar Azam has been doing exceptionally well and playing “good shots”.

Azam recently led the team in a two-Test series against New Zealand, where he scored 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He maintained that form in the three-match ODI series that followed, accumulating 149 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

“Babar Azam has been playing well, playing good shots,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Azam is now leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has made 178 runs in six matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 128.05.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

