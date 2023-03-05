Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has criticised the national team, saying they crumbled under the pressure when left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was injured.

Afridi missed Pakistan’s entire home season due to a knee injury he sustained in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The men in green played a three-Test series against England, which they lost 3-0, before taking on New Zealand in two Tests, both of which ended as a draw. The two sides then played three ODIs, with the Black Caps emerging victorious as they won 2-1.

Kaneria questioned whether the other players were “there to sell pickles” as they failed to live up to expectations.

He also called out the team for not having any plan or strategy throughout both series.

“What happened if Shaheen is not there in team? Are the rest of the players there to sell pickles? Where is your planning? Where is your strategy?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi made his comeback in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars.

In the seven matches he has played, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 and an economy rate of 8.23.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

