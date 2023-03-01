Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has praised Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi for constantly being on the hunt for wickets and having a very attacking mindset.

Afridi is known for making early breakthroughs and is Pakistan’s go-to bowler when they are in need of a wicket.

The 22-year-old utilises a variety of skills he possesses to outfox opposition batsmen, including his speed, swing and extra bounce.

“Shaheen is an attacking bowler and he likes to go for wickets,” Tendulkar told PTI as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi is back playing competitive cricket in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after spending months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

In the five matches he has played for the Lahore Qalandars, who he is captaining, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 8.33.

The Qalandars will next be in action against the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

