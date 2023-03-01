Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said the Pakistan team doesn’t even think about bowlers like India speedster Arshdeep Singh as he is nothing more than average.

He noted that the 24-year-old doesn’t even possess a trademark delivery that enables him to stand out from the other fast bowlers in the world.

As a result, he pointed out that the men in green will focus their attention on other fast bowlers who pose a significant threat.

“Bowlers like Arshdeep are ‘just bowlers’. They don’t have a trademark and the opposition doesn’t even think about such bowlers,” Aaqib told Paktv.tv as quoted by NDTV.

The 50-year-old is now coaching the Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they have won four out of the five matches they have played.

The Qalandars, who won PSL 7 last year, will next play the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Goes for wickets, Sachin Tendulkar praises Pakistan bowler with very attacking mindset

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 466 ( 13.01 % ) Karachi Kings 357 ( 9.97 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1041 ( 29.06 % ) Multan Sultans 593 ( 16.55 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 794 ( 22.17 % ) Quetta Gladiators 331 ( 9.24 % )

Like this: Like Loading...