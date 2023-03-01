Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Powerful Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Haris can excel in Australian conditions as he has “got a very good technique”.

Haris demonstrated this during the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia.

After getting called up to the main squad midway through the tournament, the 21-year-old showed why he is one of the most exciting young talents in Pakistan.

Haris blasted 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

While many were in awe of his display of power-hitting, Hayden wasn’t surprised at all as he knows just how good Haris is.

“It’s no surprise to see how he came in and played so beautifully. He’s got a very good technique on our fast bouncy wickets,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Haris is featuring for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) right now, and has accumulated 108 runs in five matches at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 180.

The Zalmi will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

