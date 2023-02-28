Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former batsman Mudassar Nazar said Pakistan “will be daunted badly going forward” if captain Babar Azam were to lose his form.

He pointed out that Azam is constantly under pressure to perform and if he doesn’t or the team go through a rough patch, he is the one who is singled out for criticism.

Nazar noted that the 28-year-old is so important to Pakistan as he has played countless match-winning knocks for them over the years.

If his form were to simply disappear one day due to the immense pressure he is under, the 66-year-old feels that the men in green will be in for a world of trouble.

“He is a world-class player and if his form disappears due to pressure, Pakistan will be daunted badly going forward,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has amassed 178 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 130.88.

Next up for the Zalmi will be a clash against the Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Has the talent to benefit the Pakistan team, Shadab Khan on 26-year-old who was selected only recently

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48434 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301924 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8705 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 40 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13987 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3062 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2845 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2572 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3456 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2408 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...