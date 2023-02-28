Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said pace bowler Aamer Jamal has the talent necessary to benefit the national team.

Jamal has represented the men in green in two T20Is to date, both of which came against England in September 2022.

He took one wicket in those matches at an average of 43.

While this may not sound impressive, Shadab is confident that Jamal has what it takes to become a superstar.

“He has the talent that could benefit our team,” the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Jamal is now part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Shadab is captaining Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are responsible for Pakistan’s T20I success, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48434 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301924 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8705 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 40 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13987 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3062 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2845 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2572 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3456 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2408 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...