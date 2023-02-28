Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan batsman Shan Masood should bat at number three instead of number four.

Explaining why, he noted that Masood plays positive cricket and would be more useful for the team if he came in earlier rather than later.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old is a genuine opener, meaning he is used to facing the new ball and dealing with pressure.

“Shan Masood was a real positive for Pakistan and he should bat at number 3 and not number 4,” Hussain was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Masood is part of the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 137 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 51, at an average of 22.83 and a strike-rate of 120.17.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars on March 4.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Izharulhaq Naveed (partial replacement for David Miller), Mohammad Ilyas (replacement for Shahnawaz Dahani), Carlos Brathwaite (replaced Wayne Parnell)

