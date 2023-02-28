Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta said captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are responsible for Pakistan’s success in T20Is.

Azam and Rizwan open the batting for the men in green in the shortest format and have been the most consistent run-scorers.

Zaman, meanwhile, has also made meaningful contributions from time to time, but hasn’t been as reliable.

“Pakistan’s success in the format has been on the back of Babar scoring runs, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan,” Dasgupta was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The trio are now playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Azam captaining the Peshawar Zalmi, Rizwan leading the Multan Sultans and Zaman representing the Lahore Qalandars.

Azam has scored 178 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 130.88.

Rizwan is the leading run-scorer at the moment with 358 runs in six games, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50.

As for Zaman, he is the second-highest run-scorer at the moment with 235 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 172.79.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Izharulhaq Naveed (partial replacement for David Miller), Mohammad Ilyas (replacement for Shahnawaz Dahani), Carlos Brathwaite (replaced Wayne Parnell)

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

