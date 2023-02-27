Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said there is no way to know which way the ball will move when India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is bowling.

He noted that due to his wrist position and action, batsmen will find it tough to identify if the ball will come into them or move away.

This is one of the reasons why he is such a deadly bowler and has enjoyed a lot of success in his international career thus far, especially in T20Is.

In the shortest format, the 24-year-old has taken 41 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 17.78.

Arshdeep has also featured in three ODIs, but has gone wicketless.

“Arshdeep Singh, kya baat hai! He bowls brilliantly. Unke wrists se pata nahi chalta hai (You can’t figure out by his wrists) which ball he is going to move away or which one he’ll bring back in,” Ajmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Ajmal is currently with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is their assistant coach.

Islamabad United have won three out of the four games they have played so far.

They will be looking to maintain their strong start to PSL 8 when they face the Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

