Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi cannot understand why the previous selection committee picked fast bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal if they didn’t intend to give him proper chances.

Jamal featured in two T20Is against England and took one wicket at an average of 43.

Nonetheless, Afridi feels it is tough to judge a player based on their performance in just two games.

As a result, he believes that the 26-year-old deserves another shot to show what he can do at the international level.

“The new guy Jamal that we have picked, why don’t you play him?” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Jamal is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi’s squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he has yet to feature in a single game.

The Zalmi’s next match in PSL 8 will be against the Karachi Kings on March 1.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Easy to criticise, Mohammad Hafeez takes back harsh words he said about critical Pakistan player

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48430 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301901 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8704 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 39 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13987 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3062 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2844 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2570 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3452 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2408 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...