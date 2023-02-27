Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi cannot understand why the previous selection committee picked fast bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal if they didn’t intend to give him proper chances.
Jamal featured in two T20Is against England and took one wicket at an average of 43.
Nonetheless, Afridi feels it is tough to judge a player based on their performance in just two games.
As a result, he believes that the 26-year-old deserves another shot to show what he can do at the international level.
“The new guy Jamal that we have picked, why don’t you play him?” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Jamal is currently part of the Peshawar Zalmi’s squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he has yet to feature in a single game.
The Zalmi’s next match in PSL 8 will be against the Karachi Kings on March 1.
Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai
