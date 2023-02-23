Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said he never really talked to Sourav Ganguly since he felt the former India captain thought “very highly of himself”.

Since he had this feeling, he acknowledged that their conversations were very brief if they ever spoke to each other.

It should be noted that Ganguly served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022.

“I had a feeling that he thinks very highly of himself. So I never talked to him,” Saqlain told Sportskeeda as quoted by NDTV.

Saqlain’s tenure as Pakistan coach could also come to an end soon as there are rumours about Mickey Arthur returning to become team director, but in a virtual capacity.

It has also been reported that Grant Bradburn could be named assistant coach of the national team, while former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat could replace ex-Australia seamer Shaun Tait as bowling coach.

Currently, many members of the Pakistan team are taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

