Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has accused the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management of treating him very poorly and making inappropriate comments such as “nobody would keep you in a team”.

Ramiz Raja was chairman of that previous PCB regime, but he was replaced by Najam Sethi once current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came into power.

Wahab is glad to see the board in new hands now and hopes that he will be treated a lot better than he was previously.

“We were told things [like] ‘You have no idea how difficult it is to adjust you, nobody would keep you in a team’,” the 37-year-old, who was recently named Punjab Sports Minister, told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Wahab was in action for the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he took 13 wickets in seven matches, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

He is now playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

