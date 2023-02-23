Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is “110 percent fit at the moment”.

Afridi is currently captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after spending months out of action with a knee injury.

He sustained the injury in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and it resulted in him missing Pakistan’s entire home season, where they took on England and New Zealand.

Having had enough time and rest and recuperate, Ramiz said the 22-year-old is ready to go once again and get back to his wicket-taking ways.

“Shaheen is saying that he is 110 percent fit at the moment,” he told Dawn News as quoted by NDTV.

In the three matches he has played in PSL 8, Afridi has taken five wickets at an average of 17.60 and an economy rate of 7.33.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 26.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

