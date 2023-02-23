Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator Danny Morrison said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such a silky smooth batsman.

The 28-year-old recently featured in the series against New Zealand, where he scored 226 runs in two Tests, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He then made 149 runs in three ODIs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

“Silky as per…Babar Azam,” Morrison said on Twitter.

After a strong series against New Zealand with the bat, Azam is now looking to maintain his momentum in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He is captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 as he was traded to the team from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

