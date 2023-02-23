Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said captain Babar Azam needs to make some changes to his batting in order to eliminate a few of the weaknesses he has.

One particular issue that has been pointed out is Azam’s susceptibility to the googly.

While this has been well documented, Malik said the 28-year-old should look at it as an opportunity to become an even better batsman and make life tougher for the bowlers when they try to get him out.

“Babar needs to make changes in his batting,” he said on A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Karachi Kings, while Malik is playing for the Karachi Kings.

Ironically, Malik was sent to the Kings with Haider Ali in the trade that resulted in Azam going to the Zalmi.

