Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said captain Babar Azam is a “fantastic player” who people want to see play.

The 28-year-old is one of the most elegant batsmen in the world and has won praise from current and former cricketers.

Currently, he is leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 96 runs in three games, which includes a top score of 68, at an average of 32 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

“Babar is a fantastic player and and a ‘product’ that people want to see,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Hafeez was initially not selected by any team for (PSL), but was subsequently picked by the Quetta Gladiators as a replacement for Ahsan Ali.

In the three matches he has played, he has scored 43 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike-rate of 116.21.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United on Thursday, while the Gladiators will take on Islamabad United on Friday.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

