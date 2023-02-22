Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said batsman Mohammad Haris has been performing like he should have been in the Pakistan team from the start.

Haris has shown plenty of promise in the few matches he has played for Pakistan, especially during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Initially not part of the main squad, he was subsequently called up during the competition and blew everyone away with his awesome firepower.

The 21-year-old struck 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Having seen what Haris can do, Hayden applauded him for making the most of the opportunity that was given to him.

“Not even in the squad and now performing like he should have been there from the start,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Haris is currently in action for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 68 runs in three games at an average of 22.66 and a strike-rate of 183.78.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I like what I see, Babar Azam gives seal of approval to electrifying 21-year-old Pakistan talent

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 422 ( 13.11 % ) Karachi Kings 332 ( 10.32 % ) Lahore Qalandars 915 ( 28.43 % ) Multan Sultans 510 ( 15.85 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 725 ( 22.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 314 ( 9.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...