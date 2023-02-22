Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he likes what he has seen from young power-hitter Mohammad Haris thus far.

Haris is one of many up-and-coming talents Pakistan possess and got the chance to represent his country in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old put on a show in virtually all of the matches he played as he played in a very aggressive manner and smashed the bowlers all over the ground.

Haris walloped 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

“He is playing very well,” Azam was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Azam is now captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same team Haris is part of.

Haris has scored 68 runs in three matches at an average of 22.66 and a strike-rate of 183.78.

As for Azam, he has made 96 runs in three games, which includes a top score of 68, at an average of 32 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

The Zalmi will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

