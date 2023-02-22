Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said what makes Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi so dangerous is the fact that he backs himself to swing the ball.

While pitching the ball up can result in boundaries being hit, Tendulkar noted that Afridi has such confidence in his bowling.

By moving the ball on a fuller length, it can cause the batsmen problems and result in plenty of wickets.

This is among the many strategies Afridi employs when he has the ball in hand.

“He pitches the ball up and backs himself to swing the ball,” Tendulkar told PTI as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi made his comeback from a knee injury in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is leading the Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions.

He has taken five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.60 and an economy rate of 7.33.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 26.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

