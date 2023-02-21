Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he, legendary batsman Younis Khan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik took fitness very seriously.

He noted “we used to push ourselves” beyond our limits to get better, stronger and healthier.

The former head coach and chief selector noted that nowadays, those who have the same mindset “are not considered good trainers, nor good coaches”.

“Players like myself, Shoaib Malik, and Younis Khan were quite into fitness, and we used to push ourselves. Those who push others out of their limitations are not considered good trainers, nor good coaches,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

It should be noted that Malik is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is playing for the Karachi Kings.

In the four games he has played thus far, he has amassed 151 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 151.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince), Akif Javed (replaced Mir Hamza)

