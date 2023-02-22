Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait is excited by the progress Haris Rauf is making on his death bowling, but admitted there is still work to be done.

Rauf has become one of Pakistan’s go-to fast bowlers in limited overs cricket, but he recently made his Test debut, suggesting that the 29-year-old is poised to become a regular face in the longest format too.

Given how important he will be for the men in green going forward, especially with his scorching pace and unrelenting aggression, Tait wants him to keep honing his skills so that he can keep taking wickets and maintain his status as one of the quickest and most lethal speedsters in the world.

“We worked and we talked about his death bowling a lot and worked on his death bowling as well but they’re just the usual things,” the former Australia quick was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf is now playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has picked up two wickets in three games at an average of 57.50 and an economy rate of 10.45.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 26.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Backs himself to swing the ball, Sachin Tendulkar on Pakistan bowler clocked at 150 kph

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 422 ( 13.11 % ) Karachi Kings 332 ( 10.32 % ) Lahore Qalandars 915 ( 28.43 % ) Multan Sultans 510 ( 15.85 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 725 ( 22.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 314 ( 9.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...