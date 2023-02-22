Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Up-and-coming Pakistan big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris has admitted that he played a “bad shot” in the Peshawar Zalmi’s four-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris was looking in ominous form as he had scored 18 runs prior to being dismissed, which included four boundaries.

However, he ended up being caught by England opener Jason Roy at mid-off off the bowling of Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain.

Disappointed to have let a good start go to waste, the 21-year-old vowed to work on his mistakes.

However, he pointed out that the most important thing is that the Zalmi emerged victorious.

“Bad shot by me today. Will work on my mistake. But really happy that my team won. That’s most important always,” he said on Twitter.

Haris has now scored 68 runs in three matches at an average of 22.66 and a strike-rate of 183.78.

He and his Zalmi teammates will be in action again on Thursday when they face Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

