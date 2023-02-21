Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the fittest person among all the national players.

He added that the 40-year-old also “has the best game awareness”.

Malik has been waiting for an opportunity to get back into the Pakistan team, and Aaqib feels that the selectors should give him that chance.

The men in green are in desperate need of middle order batsmen who can hold the innings together after early wickets or score quick runs in the death overs. Malik is capable of both and has over 20 years of experience, making him a perfect fit to solve Pakistan’s problem.

“Malik is the fittest among the players and has the best game awareness,” Aaqib, who coaches the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Malik is now representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 8, where he has scored 151 runs in four matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 151.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince), Akif Javed (replaced Mir Hamza)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan’s most consistent performer, Shahid Afridi wants people to keep supporting and backing 28-year-old

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 417 ( 13.13 % ) Karachi Kings 329 ( 10.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 896 ( 28.2 % ) Multan Sultans 502 ( 15.8 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 720 ( 22.66 % ) Quetta Gladiators 313 ( 9.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...