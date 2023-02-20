Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has called out former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for ignoring his calls and messages.

Wahab has demanded to know why Ramiz never answered him, stating that he is still an active cricketer and has not retired.

The former Pakistan captain was recently replaced by Najam Sethi as PCB chairman.

“I’m a present cricketer, I have not retired. Why did he never answer me?” Wahab told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 37-year-old recently featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he claimed 13 wickets in seven matches for the Khulna Tigers, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

He is now representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has taken two wickets in his first two games.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: World-class just like Wasim Akram, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal on fast bowler making a name for himself

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 284 ( 10.77 % ) Karachi Kings 281 ( 10.65 % ) Lahore Qalandars 816 ( 30.93 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 13.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 614 ( 23.28 % ) Quetta Gladiators 286 ( 10.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...