Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has blasted former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, saying he was nothing more than a “one-man show”.

He noted that Ramiz had the chance to do something great for Pakistan cricket, but failed to achieve this.

When Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Ramiz was removed from the post and Najam Sethi was named as his successor.

Aaqib, a former Pakistan fast bowler, now wants to see what Sethi will do as head of the cricket board.

“Ramiz Raja was a one-man show in [the] PCB which he admits himself. He was given a chance to work for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket. Now let Najam Sethi work in [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

As head coach of the Qalandars, Aaqib will now be involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars won their first game against the Multan Sultans by one run before losing to the Karachi Kings by 67 runs.

Their next fixture is against the Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

