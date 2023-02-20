Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former captain Salman Butt acknowledged that fast bowler Haris Rauf has become a “star of Pakistan” and is growing increasingly famous.

Rauf has become a regular member of the pace attack in limited overs cricket, but is likely to start featuring in Test cricket going forward after making his debut in the longest format in December.

Since the 29-year-old has scorching pace, whereby he is able to hit speeds of over 150 kph, and can swing the ball as well, there is no surprise why he has quickly become a fan favourite.

“Haris is famous, he is also a star of Pakistan,” Salman said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by NDTV.

Rauf is currently in action for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which started on February 13.

He has taken two wickets in two matches at an average of 36 and an economy rate of nine.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

