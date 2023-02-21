Image courtesy of: Unsplash

It is well known that Pakistan players can’t play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to frosty political relations between the two countries, so it wasn’t surprising when captain Babar Azam completed ignored a question from a journalist about the tournament.

The incident took place during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where the men in green made it to the final before losing to England.

The reporter asked Azam whether playing in the IPL would help the Pakistan players and if the 28-year-old hopes to feature in the competition in the future.

“Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?” the journalist was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In response, Azam didn’t say anything and instead looked at Pakistan’s media manager, who subsequently provided a simple, yet blunt reply.

“We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment,” the media manager said.

Azam is currently captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made scores of 68, 9 and 19 in his first three games against the Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators respectively.

Their next game will be against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

