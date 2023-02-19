Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic batsman Javed Miandad said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is getting better all the time.

The 28-year-old is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats and is, without a doubt, one of the elite batsmen in world cricket today.

He recently featured in team’s home series against New Zealand and started off by scoring 226 runs in two Tests, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Azam followed that up with 149 runs in three ODIs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 49.66.

Having seen what the Pakistan skipper is doing for the team, Miandad applauded him and encouraged him to keep growing and developing into an even better player.

“His individual performance is improving,” the 65-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being sent to them from the Karachi Kings in exchange for power-hitters Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

He scored 68 in the team’s opening game against the Kings before making nine runs against the Multan Sultans.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

