Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said batsmen should watch out for Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf as he is bowling in the 150 kph range on a consistent basis.

Rauf is among the quickest bowlers Pakistan have and is a regular face in limited overs cricket for them.

He also made his Test debut in December 2022, but got injured during that match.

Nonetheless, Hayden acknowledged that Rauf possesses blistering speed, which he can utilise to make life extremely difficult for the opposition batsmen.

“Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Rauf is now representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has taken two wickets in his first two games.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Shai Hope (replacement for Kusal Mendis)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can you not answer me, Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz calls out Ramiz Raja for ignoring him

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 305 ( 10.87 % ) Karachi Kings 302 ( 10.76 % ) Lahore Qalandars 847 ( 30.19 % ) Multan Sultans 396 ( 14.11 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 658 ( 23.45 % ) Quetta Gladiators 298 ( 10.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...