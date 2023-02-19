Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said something feels off about left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he is not the same bowler he once was.

Afridi suffered back-to-back knee injuries last year and has only returned in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars.

Waqar noted that when the 22-year-old featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was where his second knee injury occurred, “his rhythm was not there”.

“This was not the Shaheen that we know. His rhythm was not there,” the former Pakistan bowling coach was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In PSL 8, Afridi started off by taking one wicket in the Qalandars’ one-run win over the Multan Sultans.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Karachi Kings on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Shai Hope

