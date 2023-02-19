Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said fast bowler Haris Rauf shouldn’t expect to become famous overnight solely for the fact that he can bowl over 150 kph.

Salman pointed out that other lethal quicks, such as Shoaib Akhtar, rose to fame since they could alter the course of a Test match in the space of two or three overs.

While Rauf has been a regular wicket-taker in limited overs cricket, the former top order batsman noted that he is still far off from achieving that the Rawalpindi Express did during his illustrious international career.

“Players like Shoaib Akhtar have changed the Test match in 2-3 overs. You don’t become famous just like that,” he said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by NDTV.

Rauf is now playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which started on February 13.

In the team’s one-run win over the Multan Sultans, he registered figures of 1-37 off his four overs.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Karachi Kings on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Shai Hope

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

