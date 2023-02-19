Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Australia all-rounder Simon O’Donnell has revealed that discussions are going on about India and Pakistan potentially playing a Test match down under.

The two sides have not played a bilateral series since they faced each other in two T20Is and three ODIs in India from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

However, O’Donnell reiterated that talks are taking place about a Test match being held in Australia between the two cricketing powerhouses.

He added that another option is an ODI tri-series involving India, Pakistan and Australia.

“That (their 2022 T20 World Cup clash) was extraordinary,” he said on SEN Breakfast. “That game itself is the one that’s held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it.

“There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure.

“It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here.

“There’s also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan.

“My word there are (conversations happening), in the wake of this (T20 World Cup clash). There are already discussions taking place.”

