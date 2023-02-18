Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said there is no chance India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant would be left out of the team if he played for Pakistan.

Pant, who is recovering from a serious car crash, is regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world. On top of that, he is among the most entertaining players in the world due to his fearless and attacking style of play.

Even though Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman right now, Wahab insisted that given how big of an impact Pant can have, there is no doubt in his mind that he would be in the playing XI every time if he were representing the men in green.

“If he was in the Pakistan team, would he sit outside in a World Cup match? No chance,” the 37-year-old, who was recently named Punjab Sports Minister, told News 24 HD as quoted by NDTV.

Wahab is now playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and started with figures of 2-34 in the two-run win over the Karachi Kings.

He then conceded 44 runs off his four overs in the team’s 56-run loss to the Multan Sultans.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators on February 20.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

