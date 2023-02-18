Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram was so angry with a question a fan sent in about wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan that he said “I can’t answer this crap”.

The question the fan sent in was as follows: “Why does Mohammad Rizwan keep wearing lip balm when not even a single player from any other country is wearing it?”

Wasim responded by saying that the question was so random and asked how it is related to cricket at all.

“This is such a random question, where is the subject matter of cricket in this? Are you guys sitting this idle? I can’t answer this crap,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Wasim is now with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the team’s president.

The Karachi Kings have lost their first two matches against the Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

They will be looking to bounce back when they take on the Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.

Rizwan, meanwhile, is captaining the Multan Sultans, who have won two games and lost one.

Their next fixture will see them face Islamabad United on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 237 ( 11.07 % ) Karachi Kings 263 ( 12.28 % ) Lahore Qalandars 673 ( 31.43 % ) Multan Sultans 248 ( 11.58 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 475 ( 22.19 % ) Quetta Gladiators 245 ( 11.44 % )

