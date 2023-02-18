Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh is the first Indian bowler since Zaheer Khan “whose swing and pace is not predictable”.

Arshdeep has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and has become a regular face for India in limited overs cricket, particularly T20Is, where he has claimed 41 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 17.78.

Ajmal pointed out that what makes the 24-year-old so deadly is that he bowls two out-swingers before unleashing an in-swinger that surprises a lot of batsmen.

“I think after Zaheer Khan, he is the first Indian bowler whose swing and pace is not predictable. He gets two to move away, and then gets one to jag back in,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Ajmal is currently serving as Islamabad United’s assistant coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The team won their first match against the Karachi Kings by four wickets and will now play against the Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

